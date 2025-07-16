Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $16,015,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.09.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

