Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HNI alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HNI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HNI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 649.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in HNI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,400. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,986.77. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. HNI Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. HNI had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Longbow Research started coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.