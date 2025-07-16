Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $3,257,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $845,000.

Shares of BATS BSEP opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $45.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

