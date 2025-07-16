Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 497,995 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 443,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $137.71 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.