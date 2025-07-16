Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 514,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of IDT opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73. IDT Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.

IDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

