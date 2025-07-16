Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

