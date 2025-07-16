Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $195.94.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

