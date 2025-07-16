Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after buying an additional 666,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after buying an additional 427,276 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after buying an additional 386,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after buying an additional 294,180 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $330.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.21.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.21 and a 200-day moving average of $302.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $213.22 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

