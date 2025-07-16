Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

