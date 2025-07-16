Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,272,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,144,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after buying an additional 551,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 670.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,293,000 after buying an additional 379,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of IWP stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

