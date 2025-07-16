Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,479,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,991,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

