Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

