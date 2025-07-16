Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.90.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $341.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $344.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

