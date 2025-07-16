Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

