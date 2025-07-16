Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

