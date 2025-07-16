Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

