Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $157.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

