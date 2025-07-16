Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.04 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI stock opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

