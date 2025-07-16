Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 103.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,495 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,346,000 after buying an additional 103,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after purchasing an additional 801,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,500,000 after purchasing an additional 544,080 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,157,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,890,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,385 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

