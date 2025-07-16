Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 154,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.