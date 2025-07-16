Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,645.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,390.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,491.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,170.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,579.78 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

