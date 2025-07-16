Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 127.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,031 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $94,867,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 330.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,021,027.28. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $6,061,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 446,459 shares in the company, valued at $21,412,173.64. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

