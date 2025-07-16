Cerity Partners LLC Invests $8.31 Million in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 564,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EZCORP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 680.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EZCORP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

EZPW stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $767.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.25. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EZCORP news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $48,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,025.23. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,010. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

