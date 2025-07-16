Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 19,904 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.5%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.