Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,664 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $177.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.20.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

