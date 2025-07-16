Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 27,314 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.89. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $83.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.523 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

