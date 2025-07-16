Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 75,823 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 167.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,823 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,434.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $581,412.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,154,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,510,458.92. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 7,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $507,010.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,384.76. The trade was a 29.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,723 shares of company stock worth $43,802,902 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

