Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,183 shares of company stock worth $23,490,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

