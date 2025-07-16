Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in ITT by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ITT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 930,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $143.44. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

