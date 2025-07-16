Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,381 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,619,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,389,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.7%

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.