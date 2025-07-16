Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,218,000 after buying an additional 245,731 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $9,805,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.