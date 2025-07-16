Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,060 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CLEAR Secure worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,835.22. This trade represents a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 212,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,435. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YOU

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.