Cerity Partners LLC Sells 11,744 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

