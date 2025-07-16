Cerity Partners LLC Sells 12,892 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Allison Transmission worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 183,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.71 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

