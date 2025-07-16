Cerity Partners LLC Sells 53,271 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,271 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,303,000. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,268,000. Stadion Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,847,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,627,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,329,000 after purchasing an additional 683,205 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,138,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after purchasing an additional 606,435 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $43.14.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

