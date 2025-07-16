Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.53% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a market cap of $337.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.