Cerity Partners LLC Sells 758 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get APA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in APA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,498,000 after purchasing an additional 850,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,055 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in APA by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in APA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,947,000 after purchasing an additional 269,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of APA and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.