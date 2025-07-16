Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,685 Shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Westlake worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Westlake by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Westlake by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $153.34.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

