Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $6,179,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BAPR opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

