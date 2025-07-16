Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 392.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after purchasing an additional 269,925 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after acquiring an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.02 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

