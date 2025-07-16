Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,326,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Chewy has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $337,369.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,045.50. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,486,940.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,167,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,102,436 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

