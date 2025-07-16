Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,762,000.00 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $3,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,767,437 shares in the company, valued at $594,191,829.99. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 432,990 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $2,654,228.70.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

