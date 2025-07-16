CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 32,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 856,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

