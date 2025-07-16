CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) versus Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Head to Head Survey

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) and Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of CNH Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Kubota shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNH Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kubota shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNH Industrial and Kubota”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNH Industrial $19.84 billion 0.83 $1.25 billion $0.82 15.99 Kubota $19.95 billion 0.63 $1.52 billion $5.62 9.67

Kubota has higher revenue and earnings than CNH Industrial. Kubota is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNH Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNH Industrial has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubota has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNH Industrial and Kubota, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNH Industrial 0 5 8 1 2.71 Kubota 0 2 0 0 2.00

CNH Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Given CNH Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Kubota.

Profitability

This table compares CNH Industrial and Kubota’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNH Industrial 5.53% 14.32% 2.56% Kubota 6.71% 7.35% 3.36%

Summary

CNH Industrial beats Kubota on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services. The Agriculture segment designs, manufactures, and distributes a full line of farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements and material handling equipment. The Construction segment comprises of a full line of construction equipment including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders. The Financial Services segment offers retail note and lease financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kubota

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products. Its Water & Environment segment provides ductile iron pipes, synthetic pipes, valves, and single stack drain fittings, as well as design and construction services; reformer and cracking tubes, hearth rolls, TXAX materials, and spiral steel pipes; air-conditioning equipment; wastewater treatment equipment and plants, pumps and pump plants, membrane solutions, wastewater purification plants, night-soil treatment plants, waste incinerating and meltingplants, waste shredding and sorting plants, flue gas desulfurization apparatus, membrane methane fermentation plants, wastewater treatment plant, and valves. The Others segment offers logistics services; and roofing and exterior wall materials. It also engages in the underwriting of non-life insurance, retail financing, finance leasing, maintenance, security guarding, and facility management services; and import and export of components for farm equipment, engines, and construction machinery. It serves customers through a network of dealers. Kubota Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.