Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.84. 13,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 120,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
