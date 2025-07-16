Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,340,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,741,000 after buying an additional 9,957,396 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $65,746,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $46,270,000.

NYSE CON opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.06 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

