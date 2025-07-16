Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,707,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 850.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 3,068,916 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,418,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,258,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

