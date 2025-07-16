Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Corporacion America Airports to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 7.84% 9.33% 3.31% Corporacion America Airports Competitors -16,555.33% 19.90% 2.44%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporacion America Airports’ rivals have a beta of 9.05, suggesting that their average share price is 805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corporacion America Airports and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corporacion America Airports Competitors 774 2115 3173 200 2.45

Corporacion America Airports presently has a consensus price target of $23.03, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporacion America Airports has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion $282.67 million 22.87 Corporacion America Airports Competitors $14.20 billion $554.57 million 1.90

Corporacion America Airports’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. Corporacion America Airports is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports rivals beat Corporacion America Airports on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.