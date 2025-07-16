CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stake Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,779,000 after buying an additional 3,768,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CorVel by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,858,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CorVel by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 845,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 567,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel stock opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. CorVel Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $102,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,097.24. This represents a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $259,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,034.50. This represents a 25.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,023 in the last three months. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

