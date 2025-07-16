Country Club Bank Has $4.72 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 190.2% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,263 shares of company stock valued at $104,638,750. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $679.66 and its 200 day moving average is $635.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

